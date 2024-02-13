Portable Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has reacted to the allegations of domestic violence against his wife, Bewaji.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that an Instagram blogger, Gistlover, had claimed via its page that the “Zazuu” crooner had assaulted his first wife, Bewaji over his side chic.
In response to the allegations, Bawaji took to her Instagram page to claim that news reports of her being beaten by her husband, Portable were false and fake news.
According to her, she has no problems with her husband, stressing that she wasn’t abused physically.
Hours later, Portable who seemed angered by the allegations levelled against him, claimed the anonymous blogger, Gistlover is on a mission to scatter his home.
Taking to his Instagram page in a live video, the Nzej Nation boss stated that despite what others may say, all of his baby mothers and his wife are having a good time together.
He also stated that Gistlover sees no reason to post positive things about him, stressing that his record is currently dominating the charts in the United Kingdom, but the blogger will not post it.