Portable Reacts To Domestic Violence Allegations

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has reacted to the allegations of domestic violence against his wife, Bewaji.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that an Instagram blogger, Gistlover, had claimed via its page that the “Zazuu” crooner had assaulted his first wife, Bewaji over his side chic.

In response to the allegations, Bawaji took to her Instagram page to claim that news reports of her being beaten by her husband, Portable were false and fake news.