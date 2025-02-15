Portable Reacts To Baby Mama’s Valentine’s Post With Boyfriend

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has slammed his baby mama, Honey Berry, following her public display of affection with her new boyfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the duo went their separate ways some time ago after a series of public disagreements despite having a child together.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Honey Berry shared a romantic video with her new man, captioning it: “My love for you is a journey, starting at forever and ending at never… I love you baby❤️❤️.”

Reacting to the post, Portable who wasn’t pleased, took to the comment section, to express his frustration in a series of heated remarks.

He wrote: “Na trend you won trend abi you won die. You dey spoil your son, tomorrow he go swear for you because him papa no do you bad, na you just be aja ADUGBO. God go shame you ALAKADA. Omo oni iya meta, sha bring my son.”

Portable further accused Honey Berry of being ungrateful despite his support for her.

“All I do for you. I help you when you come to me. Pain full your body as you don lose your helper. Remove my name from your name, you’re nothing. Ajalongbo, house don full. You dey my DM dey thank me.”

