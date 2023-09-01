Portable Reacts To 2nd Baby Mama Allegations Against Him

Nigerian singer, Portable has taken to his social media page to share his own side of the story after his second baby mama, Keji also known as Honey Berry, called him out over failed child support.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Honey Berry called out the singer on social media during a live session on Tiktok, and Portable jumped on the live video to throw insults at her claiming she’s a street girl.

Reacting to the allegations, Portable took to his official Instagram page to narrate everything that had transpired between them that led to neglect.

According to Portable, Honey Berry was a street girl, and after she got pregnant, he got a place for her and tried to make a wife out of her.

He also said that after he had married her, she started doing video calls with Yahoo boys and slaying with the money he sends for their son’s upkeep.

Speaking further, he revealed that he finally decided to kick Honey Berry out of her home and his life when she tried to become his wife’s adviser, giving her all his information.

Watch the video below: