Portable Reacts As VeryDarkMan Threatens To File Complaints To Canadian Embassy

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has reacted to VeryDarkMan’s threat of submitting complaints to the Canadian embassy over his recent behaviour, months after receiving 5 years visa.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan in a shared video on Instagram had informed Portable that he could spoil his plans by filing complaints to the Canadian embassy and citing various instances of his recent behaviour.

According to the social media critic, he could get the various videos showing how he had assaulted various people and submit them as evidence to show his streak of violence, which could cause some issues for him.

Reacting to VDM threat, Portable took to his Instagram page to called out over VeryDarkMan’s video

He noted that he had already collected money for the show he was going to do in Canada.

Portable lamented that he was in pain and prayed that God doesn’t shame him.

He said: “ZAZUU

I DON COLLECT SHOWS MONEY FOR CANADA GOD HELP ME AM FEELINGS PAIN”

