Portable Reacts As Celestial Church Cancels His Performance As Guest Artist

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has broken her silence after his sudden exclusion from a Celestial Church praise night.

New Telegraph reports that a Lagos-based celestial church recently stirred controversies on social media after it unveiled popular Fuji musicians, Pasuma and Portable as guest artists for its upcoming programme.

However, days after announcing Portable and Pasuma as guest artists to perform at the celestial church, the church leader, Olatosho Oshoffa, in a Facebook post, announced that he had stopped Portable and Pasuma from performing at the praise night due to the controversies trailing the poster.

READ ALSO:

In response to the church leader, the “Zazuu” crooner expressed his determination to grace the church with his performance.

He said: “Celestial church we must do the show o, you have already paid me N5 million. Pasuma will perform, I will also perform and we must do it.

“The children of God are coming. Land of Goshen Cathedral please in God’s name, consider us as children of God, don’t judge me by my appearance.”