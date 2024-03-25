Portable Reacts As Bobrisky Bagged Best-Dressed Female Award

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has reacted to the announcement of Bobrisky as the Best-Dressed Female at a movie premiere.

New Telegraph recalls that the Lagos socialite and so many other celebrities stormed the ‘Beast of Two Worlds’ movie premiere which was held during the weekend.

However, during the event, many netizens were shocked when they heard Bobrisky was announced as the Best-Dressed female at the award.

Reacting to the development, Portable took to his social media page to react to the pronouncement as he wondered whether Bobrisky was fit to be called a woman.

According to him, Bobrisky is just a man that has undergone butt enlargement and bosom implant, and the award should have gone to other ladies that are there.

Watch him speak below;