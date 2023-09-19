Portable, Queen Dami Share Romantic Moment (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has left netizens gushing on social media as he was spotted sharing a romantic moment with the wife of late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Dami.

Their public display of affection comes after Portable opened up on their relationship in an exclusive interview he held recently.

It would be recalled that Queen Dami lost her husband, Alaafin in April 2022 at the age of 83. However, while speaking in the interview, he revealed that he and Queen Dami began seeing each other after the monarch died.

Queen Dami has also confirmed their relationship as she posted a video on Monday, September 18 showing her and the singer spending quality time together.

Speaking on the development in an interview, he said, “Queen Dami has been my fan from day one. When I now heard of the king’s death, after king na king. You wouldn’t have seen me with her if the king was still alive. I no dey follow person wife.”

Watch the video below: