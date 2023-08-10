Portable, Queen Dami Confirm Dating Rumours

Nigerian controversial artist, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable and the former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Dami have confirmed their dating rumours.

It would be recalled that popular Instagram vlogger, Gistlover claimed that Queen Dami is currently involved in a romantic relationship with Portable. The faceless vlogger, however, described their relationship as an open secret.

In a recent development, Queen Damilola has taken to her official Instagram page to address the dating rumours regarding her relationship with Portable.

Although both parties hasn’t made their relationship public, a glance at their Instagram profiles reveals they have both expressed their love for one another at various points in the comment sections.

Checks revealed that Portable and Queen Dami have both addressed one another in the comment section with titles like “King and Queen” and with “Love Emojis.”. But taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Queen Dami addressed the rumours by saying being in a relationship with a man who can make people happy and accept them for who they really are is more important than just being with an attractive guy. She wrote: “Relationship is not about a fine guy, Date the man who can make you happy that can even take you for who you are” SEE POST BELOW

