Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has postponed his planned trip to London after the Ogun State government sealed his uncompleted building and hotel in Sango-Ota over alleged illegal development.

Portable shared a notice of contravention from the Ogun State Planning and Development Authority on his Instagram account, expressing his frustration over the incident.

The singer alleged that during the operation, approximately 20 of his workers and customers were arrested, and items including cars, bikes, phones, and alcoholic beverages from his Odowgu Bar and Food were confiscated.

He questioned the government’s actions, especially as they occurred in his hometown.

In light of these events, Portable announced the postponement of his London trip, emphasizing the need to prioritize the safety of himself and his family.

He reassured fans that he would reschedule the trip once the situation is resolved.

He also requested prayers from his supporters, stating, “Music is my way; if life dey, man go still go many places.”

This development comes shortly after Portable’s arrest by the Ogun State Police Command for alleged assault, following his refusal to honor a police invitation.

