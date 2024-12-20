Portable Opens Up On Why He Hasn’t Won Grammy Award

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has revealed the reason why he hasn’t won a Grammy Award.

According to Portable, his ex-lover, who’s the former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, Queen Dami “blocked ” him from winning a Grammy.

New Telegraph recalls that Portable and Queen Dami had ended their relationship following a heated argument on social media.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Portable suggested that there was a spiritual aspect to their breakup.

READ ALSO:

The ‘Zazu’ crooner claimed that he prayed to ‘Ifa’ to remove anything causing misfortunes in his life and shortly after, his ex-lover left.

Portable said, “She (Queen Dami) is one of the reasons I don’t have a Grammy award, considering how much effort I put into my music.

“She was not loyal and had sexual relations with other men when we dated. Usually, if I date a woman who is faithful to me, I will cash out, but if she frolics or has sexual relationships with other men, I will retrogress. I would have won a Grammy by now if she hadn’t been in my life.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"