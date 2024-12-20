Portable Opens Up On Why He Hasn’t Won Grammy Award

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has revealed the reason why he hasn’t won a Grammy Award.
According to Portable, his ex-lover, who’s the former wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi, Queen Dami “blocked ” him from winning a Grammy.
New Telegraph recalls that Portable and Queen Dami had ended their relationship following a heated argument on social media.
Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Portable suggested that there was a spiritual aspect to their breakup.
READ ALSO:
- Portable Third Baby Mama Reacts As Singer Blocks Her On IG.
- Portable Clashes With Man At Shopping Mall In Canada.
- Portable Sends Strong Message To Tiwa Savage Over Recent Photo.
The ‘Zazu’ crooner claimed that he prayed to ‘Ifa’ to remove anything causing misfortunes in his life and shortly after, his ex-lover left.
Portable said, “She (Queen Dami) is one of the reasons I don’t have a Grammy award, considering how much effort I put into my music.
“She was not loyal and had sexual relations with other men when we dated. Usually, if I date a woman who is faithful to me, I will cash out, but if she frolics or has sexual relationships with other men, I will retrogress. I would have won a Grammy by now if she hadn’t been in my life.”