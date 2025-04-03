Portable Opens Up About Experience In Police Custody

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has opened up about his experience in police custody.

According to him, he used the recent detention in police custody to correct misconceptions about him, especially claims that he is mentally unstable.

New Telegraph recalls that Portable was detained and arraigned in court over alleged conspiracy and assault of three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Speaking in an interview on Echo Room, the singer said the leader of the cell voluntarily stepped down for him to take charge, but he declined, insisting the place is not his house.

The “Zazuu” crooner also shared details about the harsh conditions in the cell, including how new detainees were often beaten, but he was fortunate to have escaped such treatment because he ‘blessed’ the prisoners in cell 4.

Speaking further he said some of his cellmates attempted to engage him in prayers, but he refused, stating that their prayers could not be effective together.

He said, “Thank God I am a Government’s child. They said I am a crãzy person, when I got the government I told them I am not crãzy. When I entered Cell 4, I blessed them.

“Normally, they beat new people in the cell; when I got there, the head of the cell dethroned himself for me to become the leader, but I said no, this is not my house.

“Then I asked what his offence was; he said they accused him of murder. I told him to stay beside me as long as he didn’t kill me.

“A person said we should pray; I said No, God doesn’t answer this kind of prayer. We aren’t in church.

“One said he had killed one person, another said he killed two people, and another said three people. I haven’t killed anyone, so our prayers cannot work together. Pray on your own.”

