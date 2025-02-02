Portable Makes Shocking Revelation About Tying Women Down Spiritually

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has sparked waves of reactions on social media with a recent comment regarding how he uses spiritual approaches to control women he likes.

The singer made this shocking revelation while reacting to the online feud over prioritising his only wife among other baby mamas for a London trip for Valentine’s Day.

Speaking on the issue, Portable said: “If I see a woman I like, I will tie her down spiritually. Whenever I don’t like her again, I will release her. You don’t need to wait for a man to marry you before you change your name to his.

“I am the one feeding you throughout the year and you refused to drop your father’s name. Where were you when I was nothing?”

Portable also defended his decision to prioritize his wife over his baby mamas while emphasizing her loyalty from when they lived together in a room, had a naming ceremony without food and she never complained.

H added: “My wife stood by me through thick and thin. She is the one in charge of my property.

“Let me take her to London, she will be the first to go. She is always in her lane and she is my future.

“Even if I marry the daughter of the richest man, she must drop her father’s name. I am a star.

“When I was poor, no lady loved me. Let me respect the one that loved me then,”

