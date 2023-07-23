Portable Makes Marriage Proposal To Papaya Ex (Video)

Nigerian controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has caused yet another controversy online as he makes a marriage proposal to Papaya Ex promising to give her 30% of his entire wealth if she agrees to become his 6th wife.

The music star seems to have fallen in love with the Influencer as he took to her DM to profess his love and admiration for her.

Taking to her DM, he complimented her beauty, stating she’s not just a ‘fish’ but ‘fishes’.

However, as much as the singer already has three baby mamas, he wishes to make Papaya Ex his 6th wife and pledged to give her 30% of his entire wealth and properties if and only she agrees to marry him.

He also said that he’s capable of taking care of her and that if she doesn’t marry a rich man, she offends herself.

However, Papaya Ex reacted to his voice note by dismissing it completely as a joke.

Reaction trailing Portables marriage proposal to Papaya Ex;

One generalla said: “There’s this confidence that comes with having money. Worst case scenario, they’d find you funny.”

timelessmoney1 wrote: “Lowkey Papaya ex dey think about am”

paulagram_ noted: “Money doesn’t hate polygamy, they hate poverty !!!”

vibes_doctor said: “You’re not a fish, you’re fishes’ … Make I jot this punchline down”

seunfunmi_blip opined: “Papaya will buy portable in a million times”

