Portable Increases Performance Fee Days After N2m Bail

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has increased his show performance fee a few days after being granted bail by the Ogun State Police Command.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable faced legal troubles with the Ogun State Government after he was accused of assaulting some government officials, but was later granted bail of N2 million.

Following his release, Portable took to his social media page to announce that he now charges N20 million per show, and anyone who cannot meet his fee should stay clear. He wrote: “Zazuu na money I dey look for I no dey look for wahala again. If you get N20M for show japa. as dog dey run money dey go. Dm for show bookings I dey active.” See post below;

