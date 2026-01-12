A video showing controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, at a police station has sparked widespread concern on social media following an alleged altercation with his baby mama, Ashabi Simple.

Reports indicated that tensions between the pair escalated, leading Ashabi Simple to file a complaint with the police.

The singer was reportedly accused of assaulting his pregnant wife, Bewaji, an allegation that drew public attention after footage from the police station surfaced online.

In the circulating clip, Portable was seen in handcuffs and visibly emotional, crying and pleading with officers.

His distressed state triggered reactions from fans and observers, many of whom questioned the circumstances surrounding his arrest and the manner in which he was being handled.

The video also captured a moment when the handcuffs were removed, with the singer heard expressing feelings of isolation and stating that only God was on his side.

At another point, a police officer was heard confirming that Portable’s personal items, including cash and jewellery, were intact after they were placed on the floor for inspection.

A woman at the station was later heard advising the singer to remain calm and conduct himself properly, as the situation continued to unfold.

The incident has since generated intense online debate, with fans expressing worry over Portable’s well-being while awaiting further clarification on the outcome of the police investigation and the ongoing dispute between the parties involved.