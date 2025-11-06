Street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again stirred social media controversy after praising Burna Boy’s generosity while seemingly throwing shade at fellow artist Davido.

In a viral video making the rounds online, Portable claimed that despite never meeting Burna Boy in person, the Grammy-winning star gifted him ₦20 million.

He said, “Even Burna Boy wey I never set eyes on before give me ₦20 million. No be by having rich papa, your papa’s money no be your own. Who really wan help you no go use mouth help you, e go just do am.”

The comment quickly caught attention across social media platforms, with many interpreting it as a direct jab at Davido, who is known as the son of a wealthy businessman.

Portable’s comment on “Your father’s money isn’t yours” was seen by fans as a continuation of his long-standing rivalry with Davido, following several public exchanges between the two earlier in the year.

While some fans commended Burna Boy for his reported generosity and humility, others questioned Portable’s claim, asking for proof of the ₦20 million gift. Still, many praised Burna Boy’s reputation for supporting younger artists without fanfare.

The viral video adds another layer to the growing tension between Portable and Davido, even as Burna Boy’s gesture continues to earn him widespread admiration among music lovers.