November 9, 2025
Portable Goes Back To School To Strengthen Music Career

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has announced plans to further his education.

Despite already holding an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) from Kwara State Polytechnic, the “Zazu” singer said additional knowledge is essential to navigating the complex business side of the music industry.

According to him, his decision to go back to school is driven by a desire to take control of his music career, particularly in areas such as royalties and business deals.

He said: “Even though I already have an OND from Kwara State Polytechnic, I still want to further my education so I can understand my music royalties and business deals better, especially for my record label, Zeh Nation.”

Portable said by acquiring this knowledge, he aims to ensure that his music empire is managed effectively, and he is not solely reliant on others for guidance.

