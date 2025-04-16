Portable Freed As Saheed Osupa Withdraws Cyber-Stalking Case

Share

In a dramatic turn of events that has captivated the Nigerian music scene, Fuji Star, Okunola Saheed— known widely as Osupa—has withdrawn his case against the controversial singer Badmus Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

The decision, formalized in a withdrawal letter filed at the Upper Area Court 1, High Court in Ilorin, signals an emerging consensus favoring an amicable resolution following extensive intervention from key industry stakeholders.

Osupa initiated legal proceedings after accusing Portable of multiple offenses, including criminal defamation, criminal intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyber stalking.

These alleged acts, according to the complaint, violated various sections of the Nigerian Penal Code, Cybercrimes Act of 2015, and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020.

The case drew significant attention after the Kwara State Police Command summoned Portable to court on Monday in response to Osupa’s petition.

Speaking to Osupa’s solicitor, Ahmed Opalekunde, explained that his client decided to withdraw the case following persuasive pleas from notable stakeholders in the music industry and broader society.

He said: “Our client has been influenced by prominent voices and industry leaders who have intervened with strong appeals for public peace.”

This intervention, as highlighted in the withdrawal letter, reveals a broader move – ment towards resolving conflicts outside the courtroom.

The withdrawal letter not only terminates the legal battle but also carries a stark warning for Portable, according to Osupa’s legal team who has demanded that the defendant desist from any further publications, utterances, or actions that could harm Osupa’s reputation or jeopardize his business interests.

