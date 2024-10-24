Portable Escapes Assassination Attempt (Video)

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has reportedly survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday after encountering an armed man, in Ota, Ogun State.

In a viral video, it could be seen as Portable was visibly distressed, and also screaming “They want to kill me!”

The video clip also shows the intense moment when a half-naked man, believed to be the assailant who was visibly beaten with blood in his mouth, was apprehended while holding a gun.

READ ALSO:

Someone among the crowd in the video could be heard asking, “Who pulled the trigger?”

Attempts to reach the Ogun State Police Command for comment were unsuccessful, with spokesperson SP Odutola Omolola not responding to calls or messages. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

Share

Please follow and like us: