Controversial Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as ‘Portable’, has announced the release of a new single titled “Plane Stopper”, inspired by the recent viral airport incident involving Fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1).

The fast-rising yet controversial artist teased the track on Instagram, sparking thousands of reactions from fans and celebrities alike, including football star Victor Boniface and musician Nasboi.

According to Portable, the song blends Yoruba folk elements with his signature street-hop energy, backing KWAM 1’s claim that the disputed liquid in the incident was water, not alcohol.

He also praised the Fuji icon for his quick reflexes in avoiding the incoming plane wing at the last second.

Plane Stopper continues Portable’s streak of transforming public events and personal controversies into music.

Earlier this year, he released Oni Reason just days after his release from detention over a criminal defamation petition filed by King Saheed Osupa.

In 2024, Portable dropped the Chosen EP during the viral “I Am A Chosen” social media trend. He also released Spiderman shortly after being filmed scaling a fence to evade arrest over unpaid debts on his G-Wagon Brabus.

Portable’s biggest hit since Zazzu Zeh came from his collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta on Tony Montana. The track inspired his Tony Montana of London EP during his UK tour, followed by the Canadian Burger EP after performing in Canada in 2025.

With Plane Stopper, Portable reinforces his reputation as Nigeria’s most unpredictable and topical hitmaker, turning trending moments into music almost in real time.