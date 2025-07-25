Portable Drags VeryDarkMan To Native Shrine Over Theft Allegations

Nigerian street-hop artist Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, took a highly unexpected spiritual route in his ongoing feud with controversial social media activist Verydarkman.

In a new video making the rounds online, Portable is seen visiting a native shrine, reportedly to seek justice and protection amid rising allegations of tricycle theft.

This dramatic turn follows a diss track by Verydarkman, where he refers to Portable as “Ole” (thief), accusing him of being involved in a stolen tricycle case. To support his claims, Verydarkman released footage that allegedly implicates Portable in the theft.

What started as an online shade quickly escalates into full-blown chaos. Both parties began releasing diss tracks, trading insults on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), calling each other out during live sessions.

Portable, not one to back down, also filed a police petition accusing Verydarkman of cyberbullying and defamation of character.

But just days after going the legal route, Portable took things to the spiritual realm as the singer was seen chanting and gesturing emotionally inside the shrine, stating that those tarnishing his name must face the consequences.