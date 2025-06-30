Portable Demands N50m From Lege Miami To Promote Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has demanded a sum of N50M from Lege Miami to promote Tinubu’s 2027 campaign.

This comes after a video that showed Lege Miami campaigning for Tinubu while noting that he wasn’t paid to do so.

However, a video shows Portable allegedly on a call with Lege Miami during which they were negotiating fee for campaign promotion.

He could be heard requesting for N50 million naira in order to push the President Tinubu’s reelection campaign in 2027.

Reaction trailing this posts;

@YKoluwaseun9 said: “and e ready do am, e no get shame”

@tobyasky remarked: “I hope we get to a point where your workings will earn you a reelection”

@wiztohfem wrote: “One of the reasons why this country can never get better”

@itsuloma stated: “at least he is collecting money while he’s doing it”

@ToheebAlim said: “If you like, follow influencer, they will collect money, pocket it con still dey play in your intelligence.

Let your decision to vote for any candidate be based on fact.”

