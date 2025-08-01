Portable Defends Tinubu’s Cash, House Rewards To S’Falcons

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s decision to reward Super Falcons players with ₦150 million, a house each, and national honours, amid ongoing public criticism over the gesture.

Amidst the growing public debate over Tinubu’s recent reward package to members of Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their 3-2 win against Morocco in the recent Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Final, popular street-hop artiste, Portable, has come out in full support of the President’s action.

Reacting via a video posted online, he said:

“Nigeria is now sweet because of our President, Bola Tinubu. If former presidents acted like this, everybody go dey street dey play ball. Even me I play number 9 before now.”

The singer described Tinubu’s gesture as a refreshing shift from past administrations, where footballers were only given symbolic handshakes instead of tangible rewards.

“It’s Tinubu time. Footballers are now blessed with money and house. Before now, it’s just mere handshake. The First Lady, Remi Tinubu, even congratulated them, advised them, and gave them money. Now una no go talk o,” he added.

Portable’s comments come as the Presidency faces backlash from a section of Nigerians who questioned the timing and scale of the gifts, arguing that the country is currently grappling with serious economic challenges.

Responding earlier to the criticism, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, defended the rewards.

He drew comparisons with entertainment platforms such as Big Brother Naija, where large sums of money are also given as prizes.

“When you remember that Multichoice, the organizer of the BBNaija reality show is offering the winner ₦150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons.

“President Tinubu has rewarded excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry and the undying Nigerian spirit,” Onanuga said via a post on X.

It would be recalled that the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s national women’s football team, were honoured by the President after their impressive performance with each player receiving ₦150 million, a house in Abuja, and the national title of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).