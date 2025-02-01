Portable Defends Choice To Travel With Wife To UK For Val

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has addressed the backlash from his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, and other critics questioning his decision to take his first wife on an international trip to celebrate Valentine’s Day in London, United Kingdom (UK).

In a post shared online, Portable made it clear that his first wife deserves the honour because of her unwavering support during his early struggles.

He emphasized that she played a pivotal role in his journey to success, even putting his name on her international passport at a time when he was not financially stable.

Responding to Ashabi’s indirect remarks, Portable said, “Now that I have money, all ladies are following me, and you want me to forget the person who believed in me when I was nobody.”

He reminded Ashabi that she entered his life when he was already established.

READ ALSO:

“You didn’t put ‘Badmus’ in your name. Respect yourself. You are doing too much.”

Portable also highlighted his loyalty to those who supported him when he had nothing and criticized anyone attempting to cause friction between him and his wife.

The singer’s statement has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans divided over his remarks.

Some applauded his loyalty to his first wife, while others called for him to manage his family affairs privately.

This latest development adds to Portable’s long list of public controversies, as the singer remains a regular topic of discussion in the entertainment industry.

Share

Please follow and like us: