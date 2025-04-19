Portable Defeats Speed Darlington In Celebrity Boxing Match

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has defeated his colleague, Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing match.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Portable won the match after Speed Darlington failed to show up for the 2nd round after breaking his arm during the first round.

The match tagged ‘Chaos in the Rings’ took place on Saturday night at Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos State.

It would be recalled that the fight between the two singers started after Darlington offered Portable N500,000 to perform at his forthcoming show.

Following this, Portable rejected the offer, describing the amount as ridiculous.

The match came four months after Portable defeated Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha.

