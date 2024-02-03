New Telegraph

February 3, 2024
Portable Declares Self New Fela Anikulapo

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has declared himself a regen of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

According to the 29-year-old singer, his fans gave him the title “newborn Fela” and he reckoned with it.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Bae U Barbi show, Curiosity Made Me Ask, Portable said; “I didn’t give myself the title, ‘Newborn Fela.’ My fans gave it to me. You know I have a lot of fans, my fans brought me to this point.

“Normally, you have to be bold, a lion don’t fear to walk alone.”

To those still calling him an up-and-coming musician, Portable said, “Which superstar do you know that is bigger than me in Nigeria? I am the one they are talking about now: a musician that is trending.

“My talk is trending, my slang is trending, my movement is trending, my dressing is trending.

“Last year, I was upcoming this year, I am also upcoming. I will be up and coming every day. Coming with new glory every day. Newborn Fela. Every year is my year.”

