Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has stirred fresh social media reactions after weighing in on the ongoing feud between Wizkid and Seun Kuti with a bold statement about his standing in the music industry.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Zazoo Zeh crooner made claims about his influence, drawing a comparison between himself and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Portable asserted that no contemporary Nigerian artist is bigger than him, dismissing claims of superiority from others in the industry.

Speaking confidently in the clip, the singer described himself as a modern-day embodiment of Fela, suggesting that anyone who claims to surpass the late music legend would, by extension, be beneath him.

His remarks, delivered in his trademark outspoken style, quickly attracted attention online.

Although Portable did not directly reference Wizkid or Seun Kuti, his comments emerged at a time when social media had been dominated by heated debates involving both artistes and Wizkid’s fanbase over comparisons with Fela and the preservation of his legacy.

This timing has led many observers to interpret his statements as a subtle response to the ongoing controversy.

The video has since divided opinions across social media platforms, with some users dismissing his remarks as exaggerated, while others applauded his confidence and willingness to insert himself into the trending conversation.