Portable Declared Wanted Over Alleged Violent Attack On Gov’t Officials

The Ogun State Police Command on Monday declared popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi, better known as Portable, wanted for allegedly leading a violent attack on officials of the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

According to a statement released by the state command, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a group of nine thugs in assaulting the unarmed officials.

The officials sustained various injuries before managing to escape and report the incident to the Ota Area Command.

The incident reportedly occurred at Odogwu Bar in Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota, while government officials were conducting an enforcement exercise.

During the operation, they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father.

Following the attack, Portable took to social media, releasing multiple apology videos directed at the Ogun State government.

However, the police dismissed his pleas and proceeded to declare him wanted based on a court order.

A statement shared on the Ogun State Police Command’s official X handle confirmed the court order and urged the public to assist in locating the singer.

The police also warned that anyone found aiding or harbouring him would face legal consequences.

