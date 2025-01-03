Portable Criticizes Pastor Adeboye’s 2025 Prophecies

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has challenged the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adeboye over his 2025 prophecies.

New Telegraph reports that Pastor Adeboye gave some prophecies for 2025 during the church’s Crossover Service held in Shimawa, along Ibadan expressway, Ogun State on Wednesday.

According to Pastor Adeboye, the year 2025 will be unforgettable for Nigerians as many will be unable to endure and survive the challenges ahead.

He said: “Daddy said the year 2025 will be a landmark year, a year nobody will ever forget. The day someone has been waiting for will arrive this year.

“The wind that started blowing last year will continue to blow this year, but stronger.

“Earthly helpers will be replaced by heavenly helpers this year. Mockers will be louder and more aggressive, but unfortunately, many of them will not survive the year.

“It’s unfortunate because God does not want the death of a sinner but for them to repent. But some people have made up their minds not to repent. Daddy says some towns and villages will shout victory at last.”

Reacting to the prophecies, Portable disputed the prophecies describing them as lies.

The “Zazuu” crooner stated that the prophecies by Pastor Adeboye were to perpetuate fear rather than faith.

Portable declared that the dire prophecies would not apply to him or his family.

