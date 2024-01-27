Portable Cries Out, Seeks Fans Prayers From Hospital Bed

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has solicited prayers from his fans and followers on social media.

This is coming barely four days after Portable was attacked at his home over failure to show up at a music show he was paid for.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Portable shared a video of himself struggling on the hospital bed, with bandages on his wounded ankle, which was stained with blood.

Speaking on his health condition, the singer said he had been feeling unwell after he was beaten by some people who invaded his home.

According to the singer, he was in so much pain, and he needed prayers from his fans because he did not want to die young.

He further questioned why people wanted him to fall, adding that haters had surrounded him and it was only God who could save his soul.

He wrote, “Feeling so much pain right now. Just your prayers. I don’t want to die young. Why them want make I fall…if you spoil me for those who love me you go die young.

“Surrounded by haters, no one 2cover me, only God. SOS save our souls.

“Nobody fights for me but I get God. Truth is only always on my right if God is God I no go fall Zazu. “Din’t get myself since I was beaten by those guys from one pain to another. Just being strong for myself and love pray for me to make God heal me totally.”