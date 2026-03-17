Portable Cries Out Over Low Music Streaming Income

…Seek Don Jazzy’s help

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has expressed frustration over his low streaming revenue despite releasing music monthly and having international fans.

This is as he called on Music Executive, Don Jazzy, to advise him on how to increase his income while citing the undervaluation of Nigerian streams.

In a now viral video, Portable claimed that his Apple Music revenue is too low, emphasising that his fan base is not limited to Nigeria and questioned how the money from his international streams is distributed.

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Amid his ranting, the Zazu crooner asked Don Jazzy to help him optimise his music streaming approach.

Portable said, “I am in pain. I have been putting my song on Apple Music every month, but the money I am generating is too low.

“They said it is because Nigerian streams are cheap, but I also have fans in America and all over the world. Where is the revenue from those foreign streams?

“Don Jazzy, please, help me and teach me how to generate more money from music streams. I have an Apple Music account, but the revenue that I receive is very low.

“They divide my earnings into 17. Please, come and teach me how to fetch music money.

“If Don Jazzy teach me how to generate more money from streaming platforms, I would be bigger than all artistes in Nigeria.”