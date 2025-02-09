Portable Cries Out Over Alleged Threat To Life

Share

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable has cried for help, claiming that some individuals want to kill him just as they did to his late mother.

This is coming a few hours after his sister publicly apologized to Nigerians while alleging that a family member, Akeem, was after her life and was spiritually responsible for Portable’s controversial behaviour.

In a cryptic post shared on his page, the “Zazuu” crooner alleged that certain people were plotting against him but assured him that they would not succeed because God’s protection was upon him.

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable wrote; “Life no go tire me, this is not the end of life. What God sent me to do, I have not finished. My glory will defeat my enemies. I believe in God; grace will speak for me and my people.”

READ ALSO:

“As you killed my mother, you cannot kill me. My mother has prepared me well. Anywhere I go, grace will follow me.” His post has, however, garnered reactions on social media with many sharing their own opinion on the matter. See some reactions below: @afia_visuals: “It’s the way he is always shouting grace and glory. May should just surrender himself.” @afia_visuals: “It’s the way he is always shouting grace and glory. May should just surrender himself.” @iamdirebella02: “As I open this post my subconscious dey scream wahala wahala wahala.” @Nellyblacq20: “He good make the person know when to stop ranting ooo.” @realodgg: “If not for the mistake this guy used and blew we will have not known him.” See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: