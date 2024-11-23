Portable Clashes With Man At Shopping Mall In Canada

Portable later explained that the said man wanted him to visit his restaurant and help promote, which he refused since he didn’t pay him.

The said man got confrontational and began trying to stir up drama and both started hurling insults at each other while others tried to mediate the issue.

Portable and his managers subsequently reported the matter to security who noted they captured everything on camera.

He said: ” Before we entered the mall, I exited the car, I was walking towards the door and this organizer of the Regina show drove right in front of me and if I didn’t step back he would have hit me all because I didn’t want to go to his restaurant to promote his own personal business and he didn’t pay me for any of that.

READ ALSO:

”I didn’t say anything to him. I just wanted to buy some clothes and relax before the show. After we entered the mall, I went on my own shopping with my @djchelsea.official and the organizer for the Regina show came up to me and said I have to take pictures with every fan that comes up to me.

”I said you can’t tell me what to do I’m just shopping, enjoying my private life right now and then the organizer threatened to slap me and beat me. I tried to get him to stop and he yelled at me.

“Then I called my Canadian promoter @ajbone1 and AJ told him he can’t speak to an artist this way. Now the organizer shoved and hit my promoter AJ Bone while he continued to threaten me and then he hit me as well!!

“The security officer saw everything and they know I did not start the fight and I didn’t hit anyone. The other security officers saw the security cameras and they told me to press charges. The police is dealing with this matter.”

See the post below: