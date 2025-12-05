Controversial singer Portable has claimed to have provided more assistance to individuals in the music industry than prominent artists Olamide, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, and Davido.

The Zazu crooner emphasised that his philanthropic efforts extend beyond the music sector, targeting the less privileged and ordinary people.

According to Portable, many Nigerian celebrities are egoistic and fail to acknowledge their fans, whereas he freely associates with people and promotes them on social media.

He said, “Many Nigerian celebrities don’t post their fans even if they dance to their songs or promote them. But I repost every positive video about me.

“Even with your money, many celebrities won’t let you feature them as an upcoming artist. But I help people freely. I have helped more people in the music industry than Don Jazzy, Olamide, Wizkid, and Davido.”

Portable defined “help” as providing comprehensive support, including shelter, clothing, food, and studio sessions, distinguishing this from mere business transactions.

“Help is when you see a homeless person and take them home, shelter them, clothe and feed them. You also take them to their first studio session and pay for it. Anything other than that, you are just doing business. A lot of the people claiming that they are helping others in the music industry are just doing business,” he added.

He criticised celebrities who exploit others for personal gain and label them “ungrateful” when they seek independence.

“Most of the time, when the artists they are using for business decide to be independent or move forward, they label them ungrateful. How are they ungrateful? You only used them for business”, he concluded.