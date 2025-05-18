Portable Challenges Cubana Chief Priest To N100m Boxing Match

With videos making its rounds on the internet, Portable declared his interest in squaring up with Chief Priest in the ring, not out of animosity, but in pursuit of money and greater fame.

The singer, who recently defeated Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing bout, said he is now targeting “bigger” opponents to boost his earnings.

Portable stated: “Na money I dey look for. I wan fight for money. I want to be fighting big people, I am bigger than Chief Priest… Chief Priest, did you learn boxing? I want to fight, no be sey I get you for mind. I want to cash money, make we make money together,”

He also proposed a N100 million bet for the match, highlighting the financial opportunity such an event could present for both parties.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1923841897803448607?s=46