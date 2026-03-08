Nigerian singer Portable and comedian Carter Efe are set to clash in a celebrity boxing bout as Balmoral Group Promotions partners with AK Promotions, owned by former world champion Amir Khan, to stage a historic fight night in Lagos.

The blockbuster event, tagged “Chaos in the Ring,” will be held on May 1, 2026, and is expected to showcase some of Africa’s top boxing talents while being broadcast live globally on DAZN.

The fight card will be headlined by a Nigerian cruiserweight showdown between Ezra Arenyeka and Godday Appah.

Arenyeka, popularly known as the “Nigerian King,” boasts a record of 15 wins and two defeats, including 12 knockouts, while Appah, nicknamed “Zodsolo,” has recorded 14 victories and two losses with 13 knockouts, giving him one of the highest knockout ratios among African fighters.

Another exciting matchup will see Ghana’s Elvis Ahorgah take on Newcastle fighter Joe Laws in a super-middleweight contest expected to deliver fireworks.

Organisers said the event aims to highlight the growing influence of African boxing on the global stage while positioning Lagos as a major destination for international fight promotions.

Chief Executive Officer of Balmoral Group Promotions, Ezekiel Adamu, described the upcoming fight night as a major opportunity to showcase the depth of boxing talent across the continent.