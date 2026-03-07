Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable and comedian Carter Efe are set to clash in a celebrity boxing bout as Balmoral Group Promotions partners with AK Promotions, owned by former world champion Amir Khan, to stage a historic fight night in Lagos.

The blockbuster event, tagged “Chaos in the Ring,” will hold on May 1, 2026, and is expected to showcase some of Africa’s top boxing talents while being broadcast live globally on DAZN.

The fight card will be headlined by a Nigerian cruiserweight showdown between Ezra Arenyeka and Godday Appah.

Arenyeka, popularly known as the “Nigerian King,” boasts a record of 15 wins and two defeats, including 12 knockouts, while Appah, nicknamed “Zodsolo,” has recorded 14 victories and two losses with 13 knockouts, giving him one of the highest knockout ratios among African fighters.

Another exciting matchup will see Ghana’s Elvis Ahorgah take on Newcastle fighter Joe Laws in a super-middleweight contest expected to deliver fireworks.

Organisers said the event aims to highlight the growing influence of African boxing on the global stage while positioning Lagos as a major destination for international fight promotions.

Chief Executive Officer of Balmoral Group Promotions, Ezekiel Adamu, described the upcoming fight night as a major opportunity to showcase the depth of boxing talent across the continent.

“This is Africa’s moment. We’ve built this card to showcase our own talent, the warriors who have come through the ranks here in Africa,” Adamu said.

“We have teamed up once again with Amir Khan to put Nigeria and the continent on the map for the world to see.”

Khan also expressed excitement about bringing a global boxing spectacle to Nigeria, noting that African fans possess unmatched enthusiasm for the sport.

“I’ve been in big fights around the globe, but the passion in Africa is something special. These fighters have heart, skill and fire, and now they get to show it on the biggest stage. Lagos is going to be electric,” he said.

The much-anticipated celebrity bout between Portable and Carter Efe has generated massive attention among fans.

With a combined online following of more than 10 million supporters, the entertainers are expected to bring additional excitement and entertainment value to the event as they settle their feud inside the ring.

British southpaw Michael McKinson will also face undefeated Algerian prospect Mohammad Sahnoun.

In another intriguing duel, Nigerian teenage sensation Raheem Animashaun will square up against Tanzanian veteran Emmanuel Amos in a clash of youth and experience.

Elsewhere on the card, Nigeria’s Basit Adebayo will face Tanzania’s Loren Japhet, while national middleweight champion Rasheed Adeyemo takes on Nicolaus Michael Mdoe.

The fight night will conclude with a welterweight clash between UK-based Ghanaian Samuel Antwi and Congolese veteran Paul Kamanga.