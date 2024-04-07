Portable Calls Out Young Duu Over Apology Chat

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has berated his former signee, Young Duu after he apologised to him in a leaked chat.

New Telegraph reports that Young Duu’s apology is coming months after dragging his boss back to back on social media.

However, the leaked chat shared by the “Zazuu” crooner, showed his conversations with Young Duu, who had privately reached out to check on him and offer an apology.

Young Duu expressed regret for his past actions towards his boss but this gesture didn’t sit well with the singer, who believed it wasn’t a sincere way to apologize.

Portable who still harbours resentment from their fallout, mentioned feeling used up by the up-and-coming singer, criticizing him for attempting to stain his brand despite helping him to kick-start his career.

He recounted instances where Young Duu cursed him without cause and tried to tarnish his label’s reputation.

He said, “I think them don use you finish. You disgrace who lights your fire. You swear for me wey I no do you anything just because I want to change your life. You spoil my label name.

“Now see where you dey. You really do me wrong. No chance for foolishness. After I help your life you come out talk say I no do you anything. Dey your day no come use your own spoil our own.”