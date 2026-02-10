Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has accused one of his girlfriends, Queen Dami, of publicly denying him despite their alleged private relationship.

In a viral video shared on his social media page, Portable alleged that Queen Dami, the former wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, denied knowing him during a live session with media personality Salo.

The 32-year-old Nzeh Nation record-label boss described her statement as false, insisting they had reconciled and been back together for some time.

The singer claimed he had been spending most nights with her and questioned why she would deny their relationship in public.

Portable further alleged that Queen Dami should have used the opportunity to tell people in Ibadan that they were back together so they could forgive him, adding that he had been financially supporting her.

“A few days ago, Salo asked Queen Dami about me on her live video, and she said I didn’t exist. This was a lady I had sxx with throughout the night before she went live. I was even beside her on the bed.

“I wanted to ask her why she was denying me. Does she not want people to know we are back together?” He said.

He expressed disappointment over what he described as her sudden change of stance. In the same live video, Portable made controversial remarks about relationships and loyalty.

He stated that all his property belongs to his wife, Bewaji, whom he praised for standing by him when he had nothing.

As of the time of reporting, Queen Dami has not publicly responded to Portable’s claims.