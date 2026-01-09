Controversial Nigerian street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has once again spoken against his father, insisting that his life has been better without him.

Portable’s emotional outburst marks the second time in two years that the artist has publicly criticised his parent.

The singer, in an emotional live video shared on his social media pages shortly after the New Year, accused his father of abandonment, manipulation and attempting to benefit financially from his rise to fame.

He also warned him against what he described as spiritual intimidation.

Portable’s remarks come amid reports of a recent confrontation between him and one of his baby mamas, Asabi, adding to a series of personal controversies surrounding the musician.

During the Instagram Live session, the “Zazu” crooner complained that his father allegedly avoids him during difficult moments, particularly when he faces issues with law enforcement or domestic disputes.

According to Portable, his father only maintains contact with his partners for personal gain.

In a lengthy rant, the singer claimed his father never supported him during times of trouble but was quick to seek money from his baby mamas.

He expressed frustration over what he described as unnecessary involvement in his personal life and accused his father of prioritising financial benefits over genuine parental responsibility.

Portable went further to allege that his father exploited him during building projects by inflating costs and mismanaging funds.

He cited examples involving construction materials and roofing expenses, claiming he was repeatedly overcharged because of his success.

The singer also spoke emotionally about his late mother, alleging that his father showed little concern after her death.

He claimed his father only became involved in his life after he gained fame and accused him of attempting to take control of his properties and possessions.

In the video, Portable insisted he would not allow anyone to inherit his wealth prematurely, stressing that he intends to live long enough to provide for his children and protect his assets.

He also rejected any suggestion of spiritual harm, saying he is spiritually grounded and alert.

Portable reserved praise for his aunt, Alhaja, whom he credited with raising and supporting him after his mother’s death. He alleged that his father severed ties with her by accusing her of using him for rituals, despite her standing by him during arrests and difficult periods.

According to the singer, his aunt played a major role in his survival and success, while his father allegedly attempted to isolate him from those who genuinely cared for him.

He concluded by stating that his father was largely absent during his early life and had failed to support his wider family despite receiving financial help from him.

The explosive claims have sparked widespread reactions online, with fans and observers divided over the deeply personal family dispute now playing out in the public eye.