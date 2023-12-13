Portable Calls For Prayers Days After U.S. Tour

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been admitted to the hospital days after his return from his tour in the United States (US).

Prior to his sickness, the 29-year-old singer was seen in several viral videos performing at events in the United States and hanging out with notable personalities abroad.

The “Zazuu” crooner ended his U.S. tour some days back and has returned to Nigerian.

Since his return, he has been captured at several gatherings, showing love to his supporters with gifts he brought from abroad and money he earned from shows.

However, a few hours ago, the singer shared a post of himself on his Instagram story, asking his followers to please pray for him as he’s currently in the hospital.

See Post Below: