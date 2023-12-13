New Telegraph

December 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Portable Calls For…

Portable Calls For Prayers Days After U.S. Tour

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been admitted to the hospital days after his return from his tour in the United States (US).

Prior to his sickness, the 29-year-old singer was seen in several viral videos performing at events in the United States and hanging out with notable personalities abroad.

READ ALSO:

The “Zazuu” crooner ended his U.S. tour some days back and has returned to Nigerian.

Since his return, he has been captured at several gatherings, showing love to his supporters with gifts he brought from abroad and money he earned from shows.

However, a few hours ago, the singer shared a post of himself on his Instagram story, asking his followers to please pray for him as he’s currently in the hospital.

See Post Below:

Tags:

Read Previous

Lalong To Resign As Tinubu Minister, Sets To Join Senate
Read Next

Residents Protest Deplorable Road In Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway