Portable Breaks Silence, Says Young Duu Still Under Zeh Nation

Controversial Afrobeats singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has called out Nigerian skit maker, Carter Efe for trying to use his ex-signee, Young Duu to ruin his music career.

Speaking on the controversy trailing Young Duu’s new song release entangled by Carter Efe laying claims on the song, Portable, however, insisted that he will get a percentage from Young Duu and Efe’s song.

New Telegraph recalls that after Young Duu left the previous record label, Zeh Nation he found a way to link up with a few artists and more fame to him.

Young Duu was also offered deals from various celebrities who reached out to him, with some even giving him gifts.

Additionally, Carter Efe and Young Duu collaborated to release a song which has gained traction on streaming platforms. Amidst this new outburst about ownership, Portable calls out Carter Efe for trying to ruin him by using his ‘boy’. Portable also alleged that they know that he is able to drop his own album, and they want to deny him the spotlight by using Young Duu to divert their attention. Portable further insists that Young Duu remains his boy and that his enemies are trying to use him. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAHALANETWORK BLOG (@wahalanetwork)