Portable Boasts Of Owning Over 30 Mansions In Nigeria

Controversial Nigerian singer and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has boasted of owning over 30 mansions in Nigeria as he described himself as a millionaire.

Speaking in an exclusive chat on Adesope’s live show, Portable opened up on his life experiences, and how he rose to fame, wealth, and music.

Speaking on his financial status, the singer said, “I get money ooo,” claiming he’s wealthy and has over 30 mansions in the country.

In the concluding part of the discussion, he declared himself a billionaire.

Netizens, especially his fans took to the comment section to post and share their reactions.

See some reactions below:

@segoslavia: “30 mansions? I’m sure he doesn’t know not all houses are categorized as mansions.”

@ElpadrinoSnr: “Dude his smart. He invested in property buying.”

@GabrielTari_: “Ahh, this guy for real?

@VeryPrecious1_: “He took over Small Doctor’s niche.”

@OgunnubiD: “This one kna noisemaker.”

@BalogunREADONE: “Portable with the vibes.”