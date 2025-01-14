Portable Blows Hot, Says Don’t Compare Me With Asake

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, on Tuesday reacted to comparisons of his facial tattoos to those of his colleague Asake.

New Telegraph recalls that Asake sparked mixed reactions on social media on Sunday after showing off his new facial tattoos, which include dollar signs and “Believe” inscriptions, among others.



Following the release of the picture, Some commentators likened the Asake’s new look to Portable’s because of their facial tattoos.

This, however, didn’t sit well with the singer, who frowned at the comparisons, claiming he looks more like American rapper, Lil Wayne.

Speaking in a video message shared via his social media page, Portable said, “Don’t compare me to Asake.

“I don’t look like Asake. I look like Lil Wayne. Stop comparing me to an overrated artiste.”

