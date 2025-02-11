Portable Blames Father For Dispute With Ogun Town Planners

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has taken to his social media page to blame his biological father for his ongoing issues with the Ogun State Government over town planning violations.

In a recent post, Portable accused his father of mismanaging funds meant for the construction of houses, which he claimed led to his current predicament.

The singer lamented that despite giving his father money to oversee the projects, the latter allegedly failed to resolve issues with government authorities, resulting in his legal troubles.

“But why did my papa no go police station to cover me? He is a bad father. Na him I dey give money to do all those houses, na him chop my money.

“If to say him don settle with them, I no go get problem with this people,” Portable lamented.

READ ALSO:

This comes after Portable’s buildings were reportedly marked for demolition due to non-compliance with town planning regulations.

The Ogun State Government had earlier warned against unauthorized structures, emphasizing the need for proper documentation and approvals.

Portable, known for his outspoken nature, expressed frustration over his father’s alleged failure to shield him from legal repercussions, further stating that the properties belong to the Badmus family.

“All those houses belong to my BADMUS family,” he added.

This latest controversy adds to Portable’s history of run-ins with authorities, including past incidents with the police and local government officials.

Share

Please follow and like us: