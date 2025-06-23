Portable Berates Bella Shmurda Over Recent Interview

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has dragged his colleague, Bella Shmurda after he explained why two of them cannot collaborate on a song.

The Afrobeats singer was recently featured00 on the ‘Curiousity Made Me Ask’ podcast during which Isbae U had asked if he could feature Portable.

Bella explained that he doesn’t see any connection between his style of music and that of Portable, adding that he wants no trouble.

Portable, who appears to dislike his remark about this, has blasted him for it.

He ridiculed Bella, noting that he cannot be compared to himself musically, and he is way more famous and well travelled than Bella.

Portable said; “Anytime you wan do interview no call my name. You cannot feature me. I’ve been to America, London. No be first to blow o. Na who dey blow dey go o. Which connection wan join me and you, you are a failure. I don roll or do music with failures…”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@2thewurldd said: “Saying you don’t want wahala, na still wahala for portable side”

@horlumedy remarked: “Baddo really plant trouble for this industry”

@Adeomo_ola wrote: “Portable will never look away if anyone talks about him, and that’s what he does for living…. But he won’t accept it”

@kropelgrada stated: “Truth be told, Portable is a more popular and successful act than Bella Schmurda”

