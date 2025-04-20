Portable Begs Burna Boy For Feature After Being Rewarded N20m For Defeating Speed Darlington

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has pleaded for a feature from Grammy-award Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, after being credited thousands of dollars from the singer.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable won the match after Speed Darlington failed to show up for the 2nd round after breaking his arm during the first round, which prompted Burna Boy to credit him for his victory.

Portable who made this revelation in a video shared on X, could be heard speaking with Burna Boy’s manager, who confirmed that the singer had sent him money.

The gesture came just hours after Portable and Speed Darlington faced off in a celebrity boxing match, which ended with Portable emerging victorious.

Following the match, Portable received a call from Burna Boy’s manager, confirming the cash gift.

In the video, Portable excitedly said, “Burna don credit me, Burna ti te owo? I want to feature Burna, I want to sing with Burna.”

The video quickly went viral, prompting numerous reactions from fans and followers in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

@xheleemSZNN: “This guy wan start another gbas gbos.”

@pjtoolitt: “Lamba full this boy mouth.”

@30BGAJEBO: “No sign of weakness na mumu rollout.”

Watch Video Below:

https://x.com/olamide0fficial/status/1913835204810076323?s=46

