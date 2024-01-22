Portable Attacked At His Residence In Lagos

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was attacked at his residence on Monday morning, January 22.

New Telegraph gathered that the ‘Zazuu’ crooner was attacked for allegedly failing to perform at a show he was paid for.

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable shared videos of some men at his apartment as they engaged in a heated argument.

In another post via his Instagram story, the singer stated that he had gone to the hospital for treatment.

He wrote, “Omo ologo surrendered by my enemies. Na God dey cover me Zazuu.

“These people really do me bad but Thank God say Man no be God. Am in pain on my way to the hospital”