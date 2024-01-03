Portable Asks MC Oluomo To Call Koko Zaria To Order Over Alleged Affair With Ex-Wife

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out a popular socialite, Koko Zaria, for allegedly having an affair with his estranged wife, Keji.

New Telegraph recalls that in December 2022, Portable welcomed a child with his third baby mama, Keji, whom he married as his second wife.

However, the singer sent her away from his home last year after the duo made several allegations against each other.

Portable accused her of cheating on him, while Keji on her end accused Portable of not doing his duty as a father to their child, also citing domestic violence.

In a new update, Portable during his performance last week at the Oshodi Day carnival in Lagos in which Koko Zaria, was also present at the event, there were rumours making rounds that Koko Zaria took Keji to the carnival.

Taking to his Instagram story, Portable accused Koko Zaria of having an affair with his estranged wife, adding that Keji has been taking his son with her anytime she wants to see her lover.

Portable pleaded with MC Oluomo to ask Koko Zaria to return his son back to him and also threatened to beat up the NURTW official if he failed to return his son to him within seven days.

READ ALSO:

He said, “We used to tell those ladies that are fond of selling out their bodies. You can see now. They are having sex with you but cannot buy you Oshodi Day clothes.

“Only Ankara they cannot buy for you. You are seeking out your body to Koko Zaria. Why did you put yourself to shame? At least they will give you Ankara to package you. They can only buy Ankara for a housewife, not a prostitute.

Please I beg you in God’s name, I am no longer with her, but let her give me my child. Ńa me get pikin. Give the child to the father. No wonder whenever the picture of my son is being posted Koko Zaria usually comments.

“Are you the owner of the child? Do you want to die? If I lay hold of you, You will get boils all over your face. I will beat you to a stupor. If you do something we will do something. If you shoot something, we will also shoot something. I took my housewives to Oshodi, but the prostitute was not putting on Ankara.

“My other wives, please know what you are doing. You are staying because you are enjoying money.

“I am less concerned if they take my wife. But no one can take my son away. The son I did his naming ceremony. You Koko Zaria now brought her home and tried to sleep with her. You will be acting nanny before you have sex with her.

“You brought my son to a party. I have never taken any of my children to a party. Koko Zaria, you are not responsible. You are taking a one-year-old child to a party. Why did you comment under my son’s page?

“Tell Koko Zaria, if you pass me by check your back. We are only respecting you because of MC Oluomo. Just tell them to give me my son. In seven days if my son does not get to me, Koko Zaria will be touched.

“I have charms. I am from Sango. No one can take my son away from me. I found out about the secret when I visited the Oshodi Day carnival.

“MC Oluomo, I beg you, please help me tell Koko Zaria to give me back my son within seven days. Akorede must be returned to me.”