Portable, Ashabi Unfollow Each Other On IG Amid Controversial Interview

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable and his 4th baby mama, Yoruba actress, Ashabi Simple have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

New Telegraph recalls that Ashabi, in an interview with Biola Bayo, referred to Portable as her husband, adding that even if the singer has seven wives, she feels he’s only married to her.

Reacting to the interview in a viral video via his Instagram story on Monday, the singer tagged Ashabi as his side chick and not his wife.

Portable’s statement has however changed Ashabi’s narrative, which has caused a dispute between them. Hours after Portable made his intentions clear regarding their relationship, the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A check by New Telegraph on their social media pages shows they no longer follow each other.